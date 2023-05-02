The Son Coll estate in Arta that once belonged to Boris Becker has been sold.

Becker bought the property in 1997. His well-publicised financial problems led in 2019 to it becoming the possession of a creditor, City of London private bank Arbuthnot Latham. It has been in the news in recent times because of squatters.

According to the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, the estate has been bought by a German businessman. The price hasn't been disclosed. The new owner wishes to remain anonymous, he having told the paper that he hopes that in the future "our privacy will be respected".

On top of the purchase price, he is investing heavily in renovations; he has got rid of 150 skip loads of waste of one form or another. He has already started planting what will be 500 orange trees. The property has thirteen bedrooms.