On Tuesday evening, a 65-year-old man drowned and a 35-year-old woman was left in a serious condition after they were swept away by strong currents at Sa Canova beach in Arta.

This happened after 6pm and so lifeguards were no longer on duty. Both of them would appear to have attempted to fight against the currents to get back to shore but were exhausted by doing so. They were taken out of the water and emergency services tried to resuscitate the man. The woman was taken to Manacor Hospital.

Details of their identities have not been revealed, but it is understood that the deceased was foreign.

* Sa Canova beach is between Son Serra de Marina and Colonia Sant Pere.