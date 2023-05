Weather wise, May has got off to a cracking start in the Balearics with temperatures forecast to peak at 28ºC on Saturday but then it’s going to change when a cold front is expected to arrive, which could bring showers and storms accompanied by mud.

Saturday night is when we will see a change in the weather with the arrival of the cold front which will push temperatures down by around 4ºC on Sunday.

However, the met. office has pointed out that these temperatures are more in line with this time of year.

This front could bring with it some showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, which could carry suspended mud particles from North Africa, so don’t worry too much about washing the car for the moment.