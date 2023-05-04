Six people have been arrested and four are being treated in hospital after a pitched battle broke out between two rival minimarts in Can Pastilla, Palma.

According to sources close to the investigation, a total of between 15 and 20 people, all of them of Indian nationality, fought armed with sticks and machetes.

The origin of the conflict was a fierce price war.

The National Police officers have arrested six men aged between 23 and 48.

Once on the scene, the officers observed several people fighting and proceeded to separate them, which turned out to be the owners and workers of two establishments, which were located opposite each other.

Several ambulances were then called and several people were taken to different medical centres and hospitals.

Witnesses stated that a new supermarket had opened on the same day opposite an existing supermarket offering cheaper prices and this sparked the price war which ended up in violent clash in the resort.

Police officers seized a machete-type knife, a box cutter, two wooden planks and an iron bar.