Mallorca has sold out of coronation bunting as hundreds of British residents and tourists prepare to mark the coronation of King Charles.

At Nice Price in Portals the Bulletin was informed that they had sold out last week. Meanwhile, satellite engineers have been rushed off their feet, with scores of people asking for British TV stations to be installed on their televisions so that they do not miss any details of the big event tomorrow. A whole series of parties are taking place on the island tomorrow, including one which will be hosted by the Bulletin at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa. The Bulletin event has been a sellout success.

The two Anglican Churches are also holding coronation events