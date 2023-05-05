Mallorca has sold out of coronation bunting as hundreds of British residents and tourists prepare to mark the coronation of King Charles.
Sold out of bunting and satellite engineers rushed off their feet in Mallorca
Bulletin coronation party in Santa Ponsa is a sell-out success
