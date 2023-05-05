On Thursday, a 35-year-old Polish tourist was remanded in custody after a court hearing at which he was accused of having caused injury to a security guard at a hotel in Playa de Palma.

At the Sahara Bay Hotel on Wednesday around 1am, the security guard told the tourist that as he was so drunk he would have to leave. He said that he would go somewhere else, but he was observed re-entering the hotel on security cameras. A friend had helped him back in. When confronted by security personnel, there was a struggle, during which he bit off part of the 40-year-old security guard's left index finger.

When Palma police arrived, the tourist was being restrained by two security guards. He had to be taken to Son Espases Hospital because of his "state of disturbance".