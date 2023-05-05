The INEOS Britannia Team UK has announced that it will base itself in Palma for the next three years.

The team has been training in Mallorca since the end of last summer to compete in the America’s Cup Barcelona 2024.

The new base was announced by Sir Ben Ainslie, skipper and general manager of the British team, in a meeting today with Iago Negueruela, the BalearicMinister of Economic Model, Tourism and Employment.

“The possibility of establishing a sailing headquarters in Palma presents a great opportunity, and we hope to continue to provide a platform that can increase occupancy across the island,” said Ainslie.

“Palma has been a great sailing training base for INEOS Britannia since we arrived on the island last summer. We have built strong relationships and feel supported by the whole local community,” added the director general of the British project.

At the meeting, which was also attended by the Director General of Tourism, Isabel Vidal, and the President of the Port Authority (APB), Jaume Colom, a protocol of intentions was established with the aim of making Mallorca “the permanent home of INEOS Britannia to prepare for the America’s Cup sailing competition”.

The members of the British team have praised “the magnificent port infrastructures, its fluid connections with the main cities in Europe and the conditions offered by the bay throughout the year”.

They have also expressed their willingness to “open avenues of collaboration in training for staff linked to the marine industry, which would continue to strengthen ties with the United Kingdom, to bet on training in nautical matters and the relationship with technology companies in Mallorca.”

Iago Negueruela has highlighted, for his part, the interest shown by the British team to extend their stay in Palma, which in his opinion will serve “to continue betting on nautical training and a complement to recreational boating”.