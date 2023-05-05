The National Police closed off part of Palma’s sea front in Molinar this morning after a mortar was found in the sand.

The officers cordoned off the area for half an hour until specialists from the Explosives Disposal Group (TEDAX) arrived to remove the explosive device and carry out a controlled explosion.

A resident of Molinar found the device just after eleven o’clock, according to police sources.

The woman explained that the mortar had been sunk in the sand and that she dug it up not knowing what it was.

National Police officers rushed to the scene and found that it was a mortar. Then, after alerting the TEDAX bomb squad, they cordoned off the area, which was crowded with neighbours and onlookers. At around midday the promenade was reopened.