Eleven warships belonging to NATO's permanent Counter Mine Action grouping in the Mediterranean will spend this weekend at Porto Pi Naval Station. Their presence is due to the Advanced Multinational Exercise 'Esp Minex - 23', with the European Maritime Fleet (Euromarfor).

Fifteen ships belonging to seven countries of the Atlantic Alliance are taking part in the manoeuvres, with a total of more than 600 troops. It will take place from next week in the Balearic Sea, organised by the Spanish Navy. The maritime action vessel Furor is in command, under the command of a naval captain with his staff on board.

During the exercise, operations will be coordinated in the search for and detection of mines as well as in their identification and deactivation. The objective of the operation is based on securing navigation and access to ports in times of crisis.

Operations include the use of divers and underwater robots. The bulk of the Navy's flotilla is made up of the minehunters Segura, Tajo, Sella, Tambre, and Duero, which are in Palma, along with the Italian vessels Alghero, Viareggio and Europi, the French Lyre and the Turkish Guncor Durmus.

The Porto Pi Naval Station is holding three open days. On Friday from 4:30 pm to 7 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm and from 4:30 pm to 7 pm.