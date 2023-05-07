In the early hours of Sunday morning, there was a brawl involving some fifty people on the Avda. S'Olivera in Magalluf. According to witnesses, it started out as a fight between Spaniards on the one side and Algerians and Moroccans on the other. People from other nationalities are said to have then become involved.
1 comment
Somebody please just shut Magaluf down the place is just bad news for this otherwise calm peaceful island. Just a constant stream of ugly news from this swamp.