In the early hours of Sunday morning, there was a brawl involving some fifty people on the Avda. S'Olivera in Magalluf. According to witnesses, it started out as a fight between Spaniards on the one side and Algerians and Moroccans on the other. People from other nationalities are said to have then become involved.

Security personnel from clubs tried to calm things down but were unsuccessful. The brawl had lasted some ten minutes by the time that the Guardia Civil and Calvia police fully restored order.

It is understood that a number of arrests were made and that several people were injured. Precise details haven't as yet been given.