Playa de Palma residents are complaining about scores of young Germans balconing hoping, climbing and jumping.

“The problem is very serious. It turns out that these young people who systematically go from balcony to balcony are mostly drunk or on drugs. They do this at any time of the day and are not the least bit concerned that the neighbours are watching them or reproaching them for their actions,” said one of the neighbours.

Some residents have contacted Ultima Hora to remind us that last year a group of these kids managed to reach the terrace of a private home where, in addition to committing a robbery, they caused serious damage and the police had to intervene. In addition, when the young party tourists arrive from two to five in the morning, they play loud music or sleep totally naked on the terrace or balconies.



“The neighbours can’t be constantly confronted with these groups of uncivilised people and we are not going to call the police 20 times a day to stop the tourists from jumping from balcony to balcony. The fault here lies with the hotel, which should take action and expel anyone who behaves inappropriately. The problem is that if the hotel management is permissive of this type of behaviour, it will have a knock-on effect on the young people”, the neighbours concluded.