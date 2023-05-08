It has been revealed that, according to DJ Pete Tong, King Charles specifically requested ‘Ibiza classics’ during his opening set at Sunday night’s Coronation Concert.

Dance music icon Tong revealed the Crown’s requests while backstage, as the concert, taking place in the grounds of Windsor Castle, got ready to start. He told PA: “He wanted Ibiza classics, that was very specific.

“And then they asked us to suggest a couple of songs so we suggested three or four, and he came back with one of them and that’s the one that’s starting the show, so they very much had an involvement in what they wanted us to perform.”

The BBC Radio 1 DJ added: “I think they want to put across a big variety of UK talent and touch all different demographics and be relevant to different age groups.

“I mean, the shows we do we literally get kids up to pensioners. Relapse according, we call them – so maybe there’s a few relapsed ravers in the royal household, we don’t know.”