The north of Mallorca will be affected on Saturday 13th May by a series of traffic cuts and restrictions that will affect several municipalities, due to the celebration of the Zafiro Ironman 70.3 Alcudia Mallorca 2023, an event that will bring together thousands of participants, companions and triathlon fans, which closes an intense period in terms of activity of major sporting events.

The Zafiro Ironman 70.3 Alcudia Mallorca 2023 will start at 7.40am, in Puerto Alcudia, with the first segment, the swim, over 1.9 kilometres. Shortly afterwards, at 7.50am, road closures will begin for the cycling section (90 kilometres). These first segment will be concentrated in Alcudia and the Port (7.50am to 10.45am), before moving on to the stretch of the Ma2220 that leads to Puerto Pollensa and Pollensa, with restrictions from 7.55am to 11am on Saturday.

The second segment moves the traffic incidents to the Ma10 road, mainly on the Pollensa-Lluc section, which will be closed from 8.30am to 12.20pm, in the same way as the Lluc-Caimari road (Ma2013), which will be closed to road traffic from 8am to 12.40pm on Saturday. The road will then be closed between Caimari, Selva, Moscari and Campanet as far as Son Vivot (from 9.15am to 1.15pm), and the cycling section of the road to Muro (Ma3500), which will be closed from 9.20am to 1.45pm.

The third segment concentrates the activity on the road from Muro to Son Amer (MA3431), from 9.30am to 2.10pm, to later move on to the road that joins Sa Pobla and Playa de uro (Ma3433), from 9.20am to 2.30pm, linking up with the main road in the bay of Alcudia, the Ma12, which will be closed from 9.55am to 2.35pm, with the race being centred in Puerto Alcudia in the final running segment, with all the affected sections expected to be fully open after 2.30pm.