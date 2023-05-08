“Widespread and intense” rainfall is being forecast in Mallorca for the end of this week.

According to the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics the cold and wet front will hit on Friday, May 12.

For Friday, maximum temperatures of 21º are expected, 7º less than those recorded over the weekend.

Below graphic of temperatures, rainfall and atmospheric pressure:



From, tomorrow May 9, the weather is going to gradually start changing, the forecast is for cloudy skies with intervals of high clouds, tending at night to cloudy or overcast with a low probability of occasional isolated light rainfall.

Nighttime temperatures will remain unchanged, ranging between 12º and 16º, while daytime temperatures will rise, ranging between 22º and 29º. The wind will blow from the west, generally light, turning south in the afternoon with coastal breezes.

On Wednesday there will be a chance of showers.

Thursday will also be damp and cooler while on Friday, the cold snap will move across the islands bringing thunderstorms.

Temperatures will continue to fall: night temperatures will range from 7º to 14º and daytime temperatures from 18º to 22º. The wind will be variable - so don’t put the umbrellas away just yet.