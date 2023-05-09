On Sunday afternoon around 5pm, nineteen boats anchored off Colonia Sant Jordi. For the next thirteen hours, there was a party at sea. Music blared out. Residents couldn't sleep. One of them said that "it was a party organised to promote drunken tourism at sea and we fear that it will happen again."

Calls were made to Ses Salines police and to the Guardia Civil. The police said that it wasn't their responsibility; the Guardia Civil said that they have no jurisdiction over noise. Residents were astonished by the responses, now concerned that this form of boat party will be repeated "with impunity". And the season has only just started.

The mayor of Ses Salines, Joan Rodríguez, explains that the town hall has no jurisdiction for the sea but that it has held talks with the Guardia Civil and the Costas Authority in order to "work together and prevent this situation from happening again".

Meanwhile, at Cala Galiota in Colonia de Sant Jordi, residents and beachgoers say that they can't take the noise from one particular restaurant any longer. At the Cassai Beach, there is - so residents complain - live music at "excessive volume". Speakers are on public roads for DJ afternoons. There is no sort of sound limiting.

Complaints about this have apparently been made for some years and have been generally ignored by the town hall, which has not enforced noise regulations. It is claimed that some residents have been selling up because they can't put up with this.

The town hall only responded, it is maintained, when a lawyer's letter was sent that reminded the town hall of its duties to inspect and to sanction. There was a meeting with the mayor and the afternoons at the restaurant stopped, but subsequently restarted. "We don't see that any measure has been taken. Nor are we aware that any disciplinary proceedings have been started," says one resident.

"A lack of will or means cannot be an excuse to undermine our peace and quiet. The summer season is approaching and we fear another summer of noise, music and disturbance. So we will not hesitate to go to court to ensure that Cala Galiota is a quiet place for families."