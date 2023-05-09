Seven Portuguese tourists were released on charges by a Palma court on Monday, they having been identified as the ones responsible for starting the massive brawl in Magalluf in the early hours of Sunday morning. Having established with the help of security camera images that they were responsible, the Guardia Civil traced them to a hotel in Arenal.

Ten people in all were arrested, two of them women. Respectively Spanish and Argentine, their arrests were for attacking a police officer and for damaging a police vehicle. A Romanian man was detained for assault and causing injury.

Five Guardia Civil officers required medical treatment for minor injuries resulting from the brawl. Six of those involved with the fight also needed treatment, one of them for serious injuries.