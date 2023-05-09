Just 1,600 UK nationals are eligible to vote in the local elections at the end of this month, a big drop compared to the last poll in 2018. Four years ago more than 3,000 Britons were eligible to vote in the local council elections.

In total 19,000 non-Spaniards will be able to vote which represents just two percent of the electorate. In total 5.867 Germans, 3.886 Italians, 1.810 French, and 1.622 can vote. While the numbers are small, the so-called foreign vote could still make a difference in key areas. However, political commentators have been quick to point out that non-Spaniards do not really have an appetite to vote in the local elections with turnout of just 20 percent compared to 60 percent amongst Spaniards.