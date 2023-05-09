Just 1,600 UK nationals are eligible to vote in the local elections at the end of this month, a big drop compared to the last poll in 2018. Four years ago more than 3,000 Britons were eligible to vote in the local council elections.
1 comment
Will they need photo ID ?