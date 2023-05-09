The British man who died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning on Saturday had married two weeks previously.

He and his wife arrived in Mallorca on Wednesday last week. They were staying at a rural property in Cala Mesquida, which was where Capdepera police found them on Saturday afternoon.

They had been due to go out on a boat with friends on Saturday. When they didn't show up and didn't answer calls, the police were alerted. The man was deceased, but the woman still had a pulse. She remains in a critical condition in Manacor Hospital.

An autopsy on Monday confirmed that carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of death. A Manacor court is overseeing the investigation into the case.