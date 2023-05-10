The president of the ABONE nightlife association, Miguel Pérez Marsá, insisted on Tuesday that town halls in Mallorca must act in a tougher manner against so-called floating discos. Recognising that town halls do not have powers in respect of what happens at sea, he nevertheless feels that there is a lack of political will to tackle a problem which represents unfair competition to nightlife venues.

The authorities must act "to control all kinds of illegal actions, which generate unfair competition to companies that comply with all the regulations, create employment and pay the corresponding taxes".

Speaking after what happened in Colonia Sant Jordi at the weekend - a party with nineteen boats that lasted thirteen hours - Pérez Marsá explains that complaints against this type of illegal activity have been filed with Campos, Llucmajor, Santa Margalida and Son Servera town halls. In Palma, there have been 35 complaints. He says that the association is still waiting for these town halls to act.

Hotel associations on the island support the ABONE demands, there being praise for the Council of Mallorca, which is responding to the problem. The tourism councillor, Andreu Serra, says that the Council is working with the Guardia Civil's maritime service and other administration to provide "all the necessary means when complaints are made" and to initiate proceedings. Serra notes that "there are more irregularities than in previous years", adding that there will be controls of boats that do not comply with tourism of excesses regulations.

But as Pérez Marsá points out, problems with tourism excess are not confined solely to Playa de Palma and Magalluf.