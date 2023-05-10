NextNorth, an air taxi booking platform that was launched during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, is offering a helicopter taxi service in the Balearics. Using the Eurocopter AS 350, the initial offer is between the Son Bonet aerodrome and Ibiza. Each journey, for up to five people, is on sale at 7,200 euros.

While helicopters are being used for now, the plan is to also provide electric vertical take-off and landing planes (eVTOL) for travel within islands and between them.

NextNorth says that its services "will reduce the friction of travel". This will be by offering a mobility alternative to some of the land and sea routes and by reaching places that other means of transport cannot.

The platform is working with Bluenest, a company with expertise in managing and operating vertiport networks. Gema Ferrero, managing director of NextNorth and Bluenest, says that vertiports offer the opportunity "to create the urban mobility ecosystem of the future".