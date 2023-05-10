Mallorca will be on yellow alert for heavy rain and storms on Friday, as “a pocket of polar air” sweeps across the Balearics.

The deputy spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Miquel Gili, said that the warning will affect the interior, east and northeast of the island between 12:00 and 17:00, when up to 20 litres of rain per square metre in an hour are expected to fall.

Some showers can be expected on Thursday, but the worst will come on Friday and Saturday, when the rain will be heavy and accompanied by hail. In addition to the rain, Gili has warned that temperatures will drop by about 10 degrees.

Gili pointed out that last Tuesday highs of 29ºC were recorded in some areas of the island, but on Friday and Saturday temperatures will struggle to reach 21ºC.