The Guardia Civil's homicide squad has arrested a Spanish man in connection with the death of a Colombian woman in Palma in August last year.

Around noon on August 15, two British tourists noticed a bundle floating next to a yacht in the sea opposite the Es Jonquet mills. It was the body of a Colombian woman in her thirties. The police initially thought that this was a suicide. But autopsy results indicated that the woman was already dead before entering the water. A murder investigation was therefore launched.

The Guardia Civil, who took charge of the case, have studied security camera images, spending several months making these far clearer with the use of powerful computers in Madrid. The homicide squad has established that the woman met a man on the Paseo Marítimo and that she went with him to a mooring area opposite Es Jonquet. There was then a period of a couple of hours when neither she nor the man were seen. He finally appeared - alone.

The man was arrested on Wednesday.