Residents of Son Armadans in Palma have denounced the noise from a 'samba boat'. Music was blaring out on Wednesday night, the residents saying that they have had to put up with this for years.

On social media, the residents association asked: "Can someone explain to us the difference between the disco boats in Colonia Sant Jordi and the samba boat off the Paseo Marítimo that the residents have been suffering for years?"

Party boats are under the spotlight following what happened in Colonia Sant Jordi last weekend - nineteen boats gathered for a party that started at 5pm on Sunday and ended at 6am on Monday. The Council of Mallorca is saying that it will take tough action to put a stop to such activities.