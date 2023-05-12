Minorca was on bad weather red alert this morning with torrential rain being forecast. Also, various tornadoes were spotted out to sea raising the alarm.

Al Canal de Menorca, ara mateix. pic.twitter.com/sSI7HtIxee — Cris Juanico. ALTAMENT SENSIBLE ja és aquí. (@crisjuanico) May 12, 2023 The Met Office has been forecasting bad weather for the weekend but so far it is Minorca which has been hit the hardest with heavy rains. The storm is expected to hit Mallorca in the coming hours. @Meteo_Menorca Minimum temperatures overnight: 4 Escorca, S.Torrella 7 Lluc 7 Alfàbia 8 Palma Univ 8 Campos 9 Petra 9 Binissalem 9 Sineu 10 Calvià 10 Sta Maria 10 Campos, Salines 10 Muro 10 Pollença 10 Manacor 10 Artà 10 Andratx 10 Aerop.Palma 10 Porreres. Rainfall per square metre overnight (Mallorca). 6 Son Bonet, 3 Binissalem 2 Santa María 2 Manacor 2.