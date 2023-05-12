Minorca was on bad weather red alert this morning with torrential rain being forecast. Also, various tornadoes were spotted out to sea raising the alarm.
Minorca was on bad weather red alert this morning with torrential rain being forecast. Also, various tornadoes were spotted out to sea raising the alarm.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I would love to talk to a Met Person about my idea. Sending a Missile at the Tornado Funnel Cloud to explode within the cloud column. Would that be enough to disperse the column and stop it from causing damage ?