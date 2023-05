The third season of Industry, a TV series made by Cardiff-based production company Bad Wolf for HBO and BBC2, will feature location work in Mallorca. Filming is scheduled for the end of May.

About a group of young bankers dealing with the pressure cooker and sex and drug-fuelled environment of an international bank in London, Pierpoint & Co, a new name has been added for the third season - British actor Kit Harington, best known for his role as Jon Snow in the HBO epic series Game of Thrones.

Other main stars of the series include Marisa Abela, who has an upcoming role as Amy Winehouse in the film Back to Black.