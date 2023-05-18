The parents initially went to the Guardia Civil on Monday. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Puerto Pollensa18/05/2023 07:13
On Wednesday, the Guardia Civil arrested a Colombian man in Puerto Pollensa for the alleged rape of a twelve-year-old girl.
On Wednesday, the Guardia Civil arrested a Colombian man in Puerto Pollensa for the alleged rape of a twelve-year-old girl.
