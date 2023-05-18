On Wednesday, the Guardia Civil arrested a Colombian man in Puerto Pollensa for the alleged rape of a twelve-year-old girl.

The girl's parents went to the Guardia station in Puerto Pollensa on Monday night after finding out that she had gone to the Colombian man's home. She hadn't returned and it was getting late. While at the station, their son phoned them to say that the girl had returned. Their report that she was missing was therefore withdrawn.

The parents sensed that something was wrong and on Wednesday the girl broke down and told them that she had been raped.

It is understood that the man, then under the age of 18, was arrested at Christmas 2021 after he had physically assaulted his girlfriend. Because of his age, the Prosecutor's Office agreed to his release, but the Guardia Civil kept a watch on her home over the holiday period in order to guarantee her safety.