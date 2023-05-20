The Black Eyed Peas caused a sensation at the Mallorca Live Festival in Magalluf on Friday night.The Black Eyed Peas have sold an estimated 80 million records, making them one of the best-selling groups of all time.They were ranked 12th on Billboard's 2000s Decade-End Artist of the Decade Chart, and 7th on the Hot 100 Artists of the Decade. In Magalluf on Friday night you could see why. Thousands of people cheered them on stage and their concert didn´t disappoint.

They performed some of their greatest hits including (ofcourse) I Gotta Feeling, Let´s get started and Boom Boom Pow. The group also performed songs form their latest album Elevation, which was released on November 11, 2022.



Tonight, the final night of the festival, The Chemical Brothers, are billed to perform. The group have recently announced that they would be releasing a new album.