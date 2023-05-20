Working from home is taking on a whole new meaning. Amy Irvine, 27, from Kendal, Cumbria, spent seven days soaking up the sun in Marbella in April 2023 and didn't use up a single day of her annual leave allowance. As head of digital at a PR company, Irvine's workplace has a policy allowing all employees to work from anywhere in the world. And she did just that...working from the terrace of a flat in Marbella in the sun.

Lunch breaks were spent taking a quick dip in the pool before heading out for drinks in the evening. The whole idea of working from Spain has taken off especially since the launch of the new Nomad visa which makes it easier for people who work for non-Spain companies to settle in Spain. They even enjoy tax breaks and can live here with their families for up to five years.

The Palma city council wants to promote the Playa de Palma as an ideal place for working remotely on the island.