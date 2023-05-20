Working from home is taking on a whole new meaning. Amy Irvine, 27, from Kendal, Cumbria, spent seven days soaking up the sun in Marbella in April 2023 and didn't use up a single day of her annual leave allowance. As head of digital at a PR company, Irvine's workplace has a policy allowing all employees to work from anywhere in the world. And she did just that...working from the terrace of a flat in Marbella in the sun.
Well done Amy !!. Not sure about Playa de Palma though , as it is developing a very bad reputation not unlike Magaluf.