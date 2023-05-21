On Sunday afternoon, a 57-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after colliding with a car on the MA-6030 Campos-Sa Rapita road.

Emergency services were called at around 3.20. Medics attempted to resuscitate him, but they were unable to save him.

The accident occurred on a straight section of road and the visibility was good. It would appear that the car, driven by a woman and with children in the back, slowed and started to make a turn off the road. The motorcycle was being ridden at speed and crashed into the car as it turned. The motorcyclist was thrown several metres. There is no report of the occupants of the car having been injured.