The Guardia Civil are in charge of the investigation. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Campos21/05/2023 19:48
On Sunday afternoon, a 57-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after colliding with a car on the MA-6030 Campos-Sa Rapita road.
