German airline Lufthansa will continue the use of its Boeing 747-400 aircraft, the world´s biggest passenger jet, on their route to Palma going into next month. She can carry up to 500 passengers.
German airline Lufthansa will continue the use of its Boeing 747-400 aircraft, the world´s biggest passenger jet, on their route to Palma going into next month. She can carry up to 500 passengers.
3 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I will avoid those dates then, can you imagine the customs queue
World’s biggest passenger jet ? I don’t think so.
Must be fake news as it was only a couple of days ago that the MDB was telling us that there aren't many tourists here at the moment so why would such a big plane be needed.