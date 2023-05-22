The local police in Alcudia arrested a young man early Sunday morning accused of assaulting a group of people who were taking part in a wedding celebration on the esplanade of a well-known nightclub in the port. Three of them ended up in hospital with serious injuries. The Guardia Civil are looking for more people involved in the brawl.

The events, as reported by local police sources, took place minutes before 6am. A group of family and friends who had been at a wedding celebration alerted 112 that several people had assaulted them on the esplanade of 'Magic'. Several patrols of the Local Police and the Guardia Civil were quickly on the scene to take charge of the incident and, after calming and separating the two groups, requested the presence of several ambulances from SAMU 061 to transfer the injured.

At the same time, the officers began to take statements from the parties involved and, in the absence of official confirmation, the motive for this altercation is not yet known. Medical staff attended to a number of those involved on the scene and three of them had to be taken to hospital due to their injuries.

Police officers were able to arrest one of those involved for an injury offence. The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the proceedings and is investigating the involvement of more people in the brawl, who have already been identified and who left the scene after the aggression. According to sources close to the investigation, both the participants in the wedding and the group with which they clashed are residents of Palma and Inca.