The Reuben brothers have a fortune of 24.4 billion pounds and are the fourth richest people in Britain, according to the Sunday Times Rich List. The British billionaire brothers David and Simon Reuben own 1065 hectares (2,632 acres), of sea frontage totalling around 13.5 kilometres in Mallorca. The holdings are located within Manacor, Capedera, Betlem, and overlooking the Bay of Palma.

Betlem; 120 hectare (around 300 acres) plot including over 1km of coastal land. Located within municipality of Artà, featuring sandy beaches, natural caves, a lighthouse and a yacht pier.

Cala Mesquida; 215 hectare plot (around 530 acres) within the Capdepera principality including 1.3 km of unbroken seafront. The land is adjacent to the development of Cala Mesquida, and boasts several constructions including two villas with a surface area of 1,670m2.

Manacor; over 200 hectares over 2 holdings;1. 116.5 hectares (around 290 acres) consisting of 5 adjoining plots of coastal land including almost 1.5km of unbroken sea. It is close to Rafael Nadal’s residence, his Academy & Museum in Manacor and the Vall d’Or Golf Club. The land includes areas of outstanding beauty including; a beach near Cala Romantica, a natural lake and various karstic caves including, Cova del Pirata & Cova des Pont. 2. 86.3 hectares further south in Cala Antena with 2km of sea frontage

Cala Figuera; 364 hectare plot (around 900 acres) near the Bay of Palma including 5 km of unbroken seafront. The land located, boasts, wild forest, two beaches, 2,835 sq m of constructed area including a restaurant and a beach club.

Andratx; 165 hectare plot, Ses Bases, with 3.5km of unbroken seafront.

Pollensa; 270 hectare plot with about 3.5km of sea frontage.