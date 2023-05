Video footage has emerged of an incident in Esporles some days ago when a man was seen in the village centre carrying two shotguns.

Around twenty Guardia Civil officers were deployed. Residents were told to stay inside and lock their doors.

When officers spoke to the man, an Esporles resident, it became clear that he wasn't threatening anyone. He told them that he intended to shoot himself. He was talked into handing over the guns and voluntarily agreed to be admitted to a hospital psychiatric unit.