It all started with a Mallorca yacht. For Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Koru is a dream vessel for a dream cruise which ended in a dream engagement. Overnight it was annouced that the Amazon boss is engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, just days after boarding the Koru in Palma.



Eyewitnesses in Palma said that the couple appeared to be very much in love, infact one British newspaper reported that they were seen kissing only hours after arriving in Mallorca.

Lauren Sanchez getting ready for an event on the yacht. Photo: Instagram

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos. Photo: Instagram

After failed relationships in the past, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez found each other and are willing to prove that love always wins. The pair have been in a relationship for nearly five years.

The Koru has a wooden figurehead that looks like Sanchez, particularly in the hairstyle and facial features. The wooden figure has the symbol of the ship’s name, Koru which means new beginnings, a term that’s special for the couple and that Bezos has mentioned on previous occasions.

In January of this year, Sanchez spoke to The Wall Street Journal about her relationship with the billionaire for the first time. Jeff “is very funny. He makes me laugh all the time,” she said. “That laugh makes me laugh. When I first heard his laugh from him, I was like, Wow! What’s that?‘ Now I love it,” she admitted.