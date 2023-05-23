He was treated like royalty during the cornation celebrations and his wife is certainly royalty but there were no luxuries for Mike Tindall when he travelled to Ibiza at the weekend. He travelled by easyJet and stunned other passengers as he took a seat in the main cabin.

Zara Phillips´ husband was dressed casually in a t-shirt and baseball cap as he boarded the packed flight.

Tindall played outside centre for Bath and Gloucester, and won 75 caps for England between 2000 and 2011. He was a member of the England squad which won the 2003 World Cup.

While staying in Ibiza Tindall recorded an episode of his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. It is unclear how long he is staying on the island.