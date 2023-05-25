If you want to enjoy a great summer holiday on Mallorca this summer start renewing your passport NOW, the UK passport office advices leaving 10 weeks to complete the renewal process. According to passportwaitingtime.co.uk, the current average wait is 23 days, which means the new document should be with applicants in the middle of June.
While you're at it, may as well apply for a modern driving licence. The old paper ones are worthless outside the UK.