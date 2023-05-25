Summer Sunday after clocks go forward
25/05/2023
If you want to enjoy a great summer holiday on Mallorca this summer start renewing your passport NOW, the UK passport office advices leaving 10 weeks to complete the renewal process. According to passportwaitingtime.co.uk, the current average wait is 23 days, which means the new document should be with applicants in the middle of June.

Tourists are urged not to book their holiday to Mallorca until they've got their new passports however as the waits can be significantly longer, particularly in busy periods leading up to significant holidays. If the full 10-week wait is needed, then an application made now would be returned in the middle of July.

Since Britain left the European Union different rules have been in force governing how long left you should have on a passport when you travel.

Yesterday Mallorca felt like a real summer day, with high temperatures that had people walking outdoors or even dipping their feet in the water. Aemet reported that it reached 27º degrees in Puerto Pollensa, 26º in Son Servera, Pollensa and Petra and 25º in Santa Maria, Arta, Manacor and Son Bonet.