Another "attack" by killer whales on a sailing boat has been recorded off the coast of Spain. According to Spanish media, the incident occurred late on Wednesday evening in the Strait of Gibraltar. A 20-metre-long yacht named "Mustique" was damage. The marine mammals punched a hole in the hull. The yacht was heading towards the strait off the Andalusian town of Tarifa.

According to the Daily Telegraph researchers believe that a female orca called White Gladis is seeking revenge after being traumatised by a collision with a boat, or being trapped in illegal fishing nets.

According to the daily newspaper La Vanguardia, there have been at least 20 collisions with orca whales in the Mediterranean area between North Africa and Southern Spain since April, and this also in the past few days. Incidents of this kind were described by the German journalist Thomas Käsbohrer, who partly lives on Mallorca, in a new book entitled "Das Rätsel der Orcas".

Orcas are also called killer whales. Their distinctive dorsal fin is frightening. The whale species belongs to the dolphin family. The marine mammals are found all over the world, but prefer to live in coastal waters. The killer whale is a carnivore that preys in particular on fish, marine mammals such as seals and occasionally other whales.