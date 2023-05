A yacht belonging to Simpsons creator, Barry Diller, is cruising Mallorca waters at the moment. The superyacht Eos is a three-masted Bermuda rigged schooner. The ship is one of the largest private sailing yachts in the world. Superyacht Eos is a upscale yacht that is able to sleep as many as 16 people on board and has approximately 21 professional crew.

Barry Charles Diller is an American businessman. He is Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC and Expedia Group and founded the Fox Broadcasting Company and USA Broadcasting. Diller was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1994.

From October 1984 to April 1992, Diller held the positions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 20th Century Fox, where he launched the Fox network and greenlighted shows such as Married... with Children and The Simpsons.