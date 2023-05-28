The National Police report having arrested two Bulgarian prostitutes, aged 18 and 29, who stole a luxury watch from a tourist in Playa de Palma.

Last Sunday, the police were contacted by a tourist who told them that two women had stolen a luxury watch from his friend. At their hotel, it was explained that the women had given him a massage and that he had fallen asleep. When the friend returned to the room, he woke the man up. The watch was missing and it was evident that the women had been looking for other items to steal.

The women were detained, while a Bulgarian man was arrested at the airport. He was attempting to leave Mallorca with the stolen watch on his wrist.

The police seized a number of wallets and some 3,000 euros in cash.