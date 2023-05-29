Alfonso Rodriguez; could be ousted as Mayor.
Jason Moore29/05/2023 08:50
The all important municipality of Calvia, which includes the holiday resorts of Magalluf, Palmanova and Santa Ponsa, could be governed by a right-wing coalition after the ruling socialists failed to secure a majority. It was a bad night for Mayor Alfonso Rodriguez. His socialist party secured 6592 votes, enough for 12 councillors just one short of an overall majority.

If there had been a repeat of previous results when smaller left-wing parties also gained a presence on the council, it would have been job done, the socialists would have formed a coalition. But the only two other parties to gain representation on this occasion were the right-wing Partido Popular (8 councillors, 4,900 votes) and the far right, Vox, (5 councillors and 2,856 votes). This means that the Partido Popular and Vox could form a coalition as they have 13 councillors, enough for a majority.

Juan Antonio Armengual could become the next Mayor. All depends on whether the two right wing parties can reach an accord on a coalition.

