The all important municipality of Calvia, which includes the holiday resorts of Magalluf, Palmanova and Santa Ponsa, could be governed by a right-wing coalition after the ruling socialists failed to secure a majority. It was a bad night for Mayor Alfonso Rodriguez. His socialist party secured 6592 votes, enough for 12 councillors just one short of an overall majority.
Calvia could turn right after eight years of socialist rule
Socialists were the most voted party but failed to secure an overall majority
