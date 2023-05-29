There was tears of joy in Andratx with an impressive win by Mayor Estefania Gonzalvo who secured an overall majority. The right wing Partido Popular secured nine councillors and 1,836 votes compared to the five councillors and 1,120 votes they secured in 2019.
Tears of joy in Andratx as Mayor secures a majority
Massive victory for the Partido Popular
