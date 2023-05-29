There was tears of joy in Andratx with an impressive win by Mayor Estefania Gonzalvo who secured an overall majority. The right wing Partido Popular secured nine councillors and 1,836 votes compared to the five councillors and 1,120 votes they secured in 2019.

🇬🇧Dear neighbours who have chosen to live in Andratx…



This is the time to continue.

This is the time to continue trusting in the Partido Popular. #AhoraSeguimos#VotaEstefaniaGonzalvo#VotaPP pic.twitter.com/Wnibl59zmV — Populars Andratx (@Popularsandratx) May 23, 2023

This is the first time that any one party has secured a majority in Andratx. Estefania Gonzalvo mounted an impressive campaign even calling out to the non-Spanish community for their vote. She has pledged to set-up an office to help non-Spaniards live and settle in the Andratx.

On Sunday night she was speechless, it was an impressive result.