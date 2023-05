Out with the left in with the right that is the result from the local elections held on Sunday, May 28.

Spain's ruling Socialist Party suffered heavy defeats to opposition conservatives in a local election on Sunday, with about 95 per cent of the vote counted, showing its electoral vulnerability ahead of a general election at the end of the year.

The main setbacks for the socialists were in the regions of Valencia, Aragon and the Balearic Islands, as well as in one of the most important socialist fiefdoms: Extremadura.