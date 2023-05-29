Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez this morning called a snap election for July 23, a day after his left-wing coalition government suffered heavy losses in regional ballots.
Sanchez had said on numerous occasions that he wanted to see out a full term in office and that elections would take place in December, near the end of his rotating presidency of the European Union, which begins on July 1.
Early general election after poll debacle for PM
Socialists suffered big defeat
