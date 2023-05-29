It wasn´t an unusual election but the result will have shocked some. Here are five interesting facts about the local elections and the candidates.

1. From Army Commander in Iraq to senior figure on the Palma city council.

General Fulgencio Coll is set for a senior role on the Palma city council. He was the Vox candidate for Mayor and he is expected to form part of the Partido Popular/Vox coalition which will run Palma. Before entering politics he had a hugely successful army career, commanding Spanish forces in Iraq during the second Gulf war. He was also in charge of a Special Forces Unit in Catalonia. The actor he most admires? Clint Eastwood.

2. Marga Prohens, the new Balearic President who just loves the Netflix series, The Crown.

Marga Prohens looks set to be sworn in as the new Balearic President after the landslide victory by her Partido Popular. Apart from spending many summers in Southampton as a children she is a great fan of the Netflix series, The Crown.

3. Jaime Martinez from Julius Caeser to Robert de Niro

The man set to be the new Mayor of Palma, Jaime Martinez, is an admirer of Julius Caeser and lists his favourite actors as Robert De Niro and Audrey Hepburn. His favourite film, is the Godfather.

4. Calvia´s socialist Mayor Alfonso Rodriguez has been left cursing his bad luck. His Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) where a few hundred votes short of an overall majority on the council. He secured 12 councillors compared to 10 in the elections in 2019. But despite a good performance, it looks as if he won´t be re-elected Mayor. The Partido Popular secured eight councilllors and Vox a further five, which gives them the magic figure of 13, the overall majority. Unlucky 13 for Alfonso, lucky for the Partido Popular and Vox.

5. Politics can be a cut-throat business. Look at Ciudadanos. Just eight years ago there was talk of them becoming the new party of the centre-right. On Sunday they failed to gain any representation at all in the Balearic parliament. From hero to zero.