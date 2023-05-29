Helol Bulletin,

This may be a good time to go out and actively report on the horrendous taxi situation. tourists have been lined up in the rain waiting for taxis (again a year later with no resolution). People are getting in verbal fights with each over over the lack of taxis and whose turn it is. this has been going on for the last two weeks that we have been watching and only getting worse. The situations is actively occurring in front of S'Hort del Rei (on Antoni Maura), in central Palma. We need uber or something immediately and the press needs to push this more, everyone is stranded.

Name and address supplied