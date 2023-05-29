This may be a good time to go out and actively report on the horrendous taxi situation. tourists have been lined up in the rain waiting for taxis (again a year later with no resolution). People are getting in verbal fights with each over over the lack of taxis and whose turn it is. this has been going on for the last two weeks that we have been watching and only getting worse. The situations is actively occurring in front of S'Hort del Rei (on Antoni Maura), in central Palma. We need uber or something immediately and the press needs to push this more, everyone is stranded.
Something smells funny with this. First, the severity of this is not clear. If there's such a shortage, why on earth would the taxi cartel deliberately ignore potentially millions in income by keeping the number of taxis woefully inadequate? Something smells funny. I wonder if this is just more fury and outrage for the sake of fury and outrage. Having said that, I'd welcome Uber. Yep, bring it on! and @jason, nobody is banning Airbnb. You keep saying that, but it just isn't remotely true.
Zoltan TeglasNot buses but people.
Zoltan TeglasThere is something that calls choice, I'm sure you are aware. There are plenty of people who live in areas where there never will be a train or a bus available, despite being able to walk to a shop. They don't like rental cars here. Zoltan, a little more imagination would help you to understand that the taxi problem will be getting worse if they won't let in something like Uber on the island. I bet the taxi drivers will suddenly be more accommodating.
Jason DWhat a pathetic comment. Since when have buses been left wing or right wing!
Zoltan TeglasWhy didn't you take the left wing bus??
The taxi situation in Palma is literally absurd. The only place to get a taxi is the airport. In town you're more likely to get abducted by aliens than find a taxi. The taxi numbers never pick up and if they do they say it'll be 5 minutes but it's usually 40 minutes or more. All the taxi companies have nothing but one star reviews. The fact that we can't have Uber just goes to show how corrupt the government are. They should be ashamed.
More train lines and trams are the answer but now the right wing are in power that won't happen. Even if there were more taxis you'll only be stuck in heavy traffic for hours. Over an hour from Calviá to Palma today for a journey that should take 20 mins.
The taxi mafia are in control
Palmas taxis always disappear when it rains Always have as long I can remember. I remember 5 years ago sheltering in the Saratoga for a couple of hours while the receptionist tried to get me a cab. When it arrived the driver’ complained that the traffic lights always go off when it rains so the guys stop working till it stops.
It's a government issue, just like the airbnb situation, they interfere with the free market and disallow people from carrying out trade and enterprise. Here they forbid uber and lift in order to monopolise the taxi industry. This is the result.