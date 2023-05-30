It will be some time before these three are re-constituted. In the case of the Council, for example, this won't be until July 8. Announcements of bold new projects cannot be expected until the re-constituted institutions become official. But in the meantime, there are changes that will be pushed through in the early days of the new administrations.
The Council of Mallorca has responsibility for main roads and motorways, and Llorenç Galmés, who will become the new president, has undertaken to scrap the HOV high-occupancy vehicle lane from the airport and the 80 kilometre per hour speed limit on the Via Cintura. He will also order a thorough audit of the Council's institute of social affairs, which has been at the centre of controversies regarding minors under its care and supervision.
For Marga Prohens, the new Balearic president in waiting, an immediate priority will be the elimination of inheritance tax and the tax on donations to family members.
At Palma town hall, where Jaime Martínez will succeed José Hila as mayor, an urgent priority will be a restructuring of the Emaya municipal services agency, so that more resources are allocated to cleanliness. One of the greatest criticisms of the Hila administration has been a lack of cleanliness. Even candidates on the left recognised during the electoral campaign that the city is not as clean as it should be.
Martínez will also have an urgent plan for the police, getting more officers out on the streets rather than performing administrative duties.
GabrielWell that's the whole problem isn't it? it's a motorway in the city. Aside from the expectable congestion, vehicles are queueing at the exits. the lanes fill up. Some drivers aren't comfortable with hypersonic speed in these conditions, so they drive slower, and not just in the right hand exit lanes, which are chock-a-block. So they're also eager to change to outside lanes to get past it. Si, just pull right out in front of the idiot moving at 120+kmh. Then you have the ones who think it's their God given right to drive 120+ in this mess. It is (or will be again) perfectly legal. Yet, It's just a recipe for accidents, potentially serious ones. And that stops all traffic for long periods of time. But apparently, that's not even being considered here. It seems the only consideration is dismantling the actions of the previous government. And operating solely on the basis of tribalism bears little relationship to common sense, which is also just a recipe for problems. Don't like the fire? just toss a little petrol on it. Right then. Last but not least, Palma isn't the only city where speed limits are reduced on the motorways around the city. In fact, Palma is one of the very few who didn't, until somebody used some common sense, which apparently is very unpopular. Well, with certain people anyway. Again, I really don't care what tribe is in power. I only care if they're governing with their heads or their arse. And all tribes govern with their arse at times. I'll call it out either way.
Due to the horrendous traffic you're lucky to reach 80kmh so I can't see how increasing the limit to 120 is going to help. And I read yesterday (haven't checked it) that since the 80kmh limit was introduced there has only been one death on this road. How long till the next one, less than a month I reckon.
Morgan, the via 80km speed limit is a pain in the bum, luckily most of the drivers ignore it and drive 110 - 120 on the speed lane (unless every now and then someone decides that we drive 80 on the speed lane as well and won't move to the middle lane, which btw, is a hazard and can cause accidents). It's a highway, not a country road. Outside the city, on the country road you can drive 90, and on a road that was built as a highway you drive 80? Isn't the country road more dangerous? Only one lane per direction, no separation between the two lanes, curves with no visibility, people overtaking... Then those should be downgraded to 50, i would say. On the other hand, the highway from the airport to palma is idiotic. Basically they made a two lane highway, with a speed limit of 120 but where you can never drive 120, because the middle lane is blocked by people going 80 or 90 tops and the speed lane is empty, because only buses and taxis can use it. Since it was implemented I've seen three taxis and no bus there. Always empty. ..
Brilliant. No rhyme or reason to this other than to deconstruct any previous government decisions. Prior to the new speed limit, the via cintura was a pretty dangerous place to drive. It was quite an improvement at 80kmh, but now let's return to a rose-tinted past just to spite the other tribe. Sound familiar?
And another one will be not implementing the "ley de la vivienda", which was approved by the main government and started yesterday. They feel a bit like a reversed Robin hood... Take from the poor and give to the rich...
Looking Forward to seeing these and other changes implemented , finally positive News , Best of everything to the New Goverment !!