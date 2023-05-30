As a result of Sunday's elections, the Partido Popular will control the three main political institutions in Mallorca - the Balearic parliament (and government), the Council of Mallorca and Palma town hall.

It will be some time before these three are re-constituted. In the case of the Council, for example, this won't be until July 8. Announcements of bold new projects cannot be expected until the re-constituted institutions become official. But in the meantime, there are changes that will be pushed through in the early days of the new administrations.

The Council of Mallorca has responsibility for main roads and motorways, and Llorenç Galmés, who will become the new president, has undertaken to scrap the HOV high-occupancy vehicle lane from the airport and the 80 kilometre per hour speed limit on the Via Cintura. He will also order a thorough audit of the Council's institute of social affairs, which has been at the centre of controversies regarding minors under its care and supervision.

For Marga Prohens, the new Balearic president in waiting, an immediate priority will be the elimination of inheritance tax and the tax on donations to family members.

At Palma town hall, where Jaime Martínez will succeed José Hila as mayor, an urgent priority will be a restructuring of the Emaya municipal services agency, so that more resources are allocated to cleanliness. One of the greatest criticisms of the Hila administration has been a lack of cleanliness. Even candidates on the left recognised during the electoral campaign that the city is not as clean as it should be.

Martínez will also have an urgent plan for the police, getting more officers out on the streets rather than performing administrative duties.