The Partido Popular will form a Balearic government on their own. Although their number of seats in parliament is short of a majority, it is greater than the combined number for all the parties on the left - 26 (including Formentera) against 25. Vox have the other eight seats.

The Vox party machinery in Madrid has yet to pronounce, but all indications are that Vox will accept an arrangement whereby they abstain when it comes to the investiture of the PP's Marga Prohens as the next president. The little to have emerged from the Vox camp in the Balearics comes from its leader, Jorge Campos. "We are not going to allow our votes to serve to maintain the policies of the left. We have defeated the left and now it is time to sit down to negotiate and remove one by one all the policies led by Armengol."

Campos insists that Vox support will not be "free", but at the same time is saying that the party "will not put a spanner in the works".

The negotiations with the PP are likely to result in a different scenario where other institutions are concerned. At the Council of Mallorca, for example, Vox may well enter the administration. The same will be the case at town halls such as Palma and Calvia.

In a way, these arrangements will be similar to what happened with the left after the 2015 elections. There were three parties then rather than two, but one - Podemos - stayed out of the Balearic government but did enter the administrations at the Council and in Palma.

Were Vox to vote against Prohens, there would have to be another election. The PP therefore believe that there won't be any problem in guaranteeing a Vox abstention.

Meanwhile, Pedro Sánchez's announcement on Monday of an early general election in July may well mean that Jorge Campos moves on from politics in the Balearics. There had been speculation that he would stand for Congress at the general election. This was due to have been in December. An earlier departure - where the PP in the Balearics are concerned - would not be unwelcome, as they feel it will make dealings with Vox rather easier.