He may not be Mayor yet but the conservative Juan Antonio Amengual (Partido Popular) has outlined plans to make Calvia (Magalluf, Santa Ponsa, Palmanova, Paguera etc) an all-year-around holiday destination with the beaches being opened and cleaned 12 months of the year.

It could be said that Amengual will become Mayor through the back door. The present socialist Mayor Alfonso Rodriguez secured enough votes for 12 councillors compared to the Partido Popular´s eight but the socialists failed to gain an overall majority (13 councillors) which will mean that a pact between Partido Popular and the far-right Vox (five councillors) is on the table. Infact, talks have already started.

Amengual said during the election campaign that he wanted to make greater use of Calvia´s cultural and sporting facilities. He wants Calvia to be open for business all year around which will please the business community.

Calvia has been ruled by the socialists for the last eight years.