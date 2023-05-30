Puerto Pollensa’s Hotel Sis Pins has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travellers’ Choice Award winner. The accolade celebrates businesses that have consistently received rave Tripadvisor reviews and ratings over the last 12 months and places the Mallorca hotel among the top 10% of hotels worldwide.

“The award landed out of the blue and brought great happiness to our team,” said Hotel Sis Pins’ Managing Partner Geoff Hopkins. “We put considerable effort into creating a welcoming caring atmosphere - with impeccable standards of cleanliness - and it gives us enormous satisfaction to learn that this hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed by our precious customers. It’s also reassuring to know that there’s still a place for a classic hotel in an era of minimalist modernity. Our traditional Mallorquin furnishings, period character and old-world charm clearly continue to delight – long may this last.”

Responding to a rising demand for seaside hotels in Mallorca, Hotel Sis Pins opened on the Puerto Pollensa waterfront in 1952 and has been providing good old-fashioned home comforts and friendly service ever since. Guests need only take a few short steps to reach the sandy beach, whilst shops, bars, restaurants, and the attractive fishing port are all within strolling distance.

The resort also provides the perfect base for walkers and cyclists keen to explore the nearby Tramuntana mountains. Many distinguished guests have stayed at the hotel (including, rumour has it, novelist and playwright Agatha Christie) and it’s built up a loyal following of repeat visitors - some of whom book their next stay the moment they arrive home.

“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice winners,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travellers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”