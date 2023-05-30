A minibus driver, described as a 'pirate' as he only had four passengers after picking up at Son Sant Joan Airport, got into a scrap with the four - German tourists - when they arrived in Arenal.

They apparently didn't pay, so he went after them. The fight wasn't violent, and while there was sympathy for the driver, taxi drivers and other minibus drivers were quick to point out that it isn't a good idea to get into an altercation like this. If people don't pay, then phone the police.

* Under an agreement between taxi and minibus drivers at the airport, minibuses must have a minimum of five passengers. For minibuses, there is also supposed to be a contract with the passengers which gives the price of the journey.